Motorcyclist docked for allegedly assaulting police officers

March 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 19-year-old motorcycle rider,”Okada”, Musa Ahammadu, Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court allegedly assaulting  police officers duty.

The police charged Ahammadu  with three counts of conspiracy, assault and malicious damage.

The prosecution , Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant the offence Feb.19 at 9. 30p.m. the Durusimi Etti Street, Phase I, .

He said that the defendant and others, at , obstructed and assaulted assault a team of police officers led by Insp Michael Oakpogbea  from Maroko police station.

Ishola said the police officers who were discharging their duties of prohibiting motorcycles below 200cc from plying  the Phase I road as stated by the law, were attacked by motorcyclists.

The prosecution also said that the defendant damaged the windscreen of a mini bus.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 117, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

Magistrate  A.A. Paul  admitted the defendant  to bail in the sum of 50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until April 28 hearing. (NAN)

