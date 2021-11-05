Motorcyclist docked for alleged theft of N2m cable

A 28 year-old motorcyclist, Ojo Ajetunmobi, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State for alleged stealing of cable valued at N2 million.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of felony and stealing.



The prosecutor, ASP. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that Ajetunmobi and two others, now at large, committed the crime at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 along Ayeka Road in Okitipupa Magisterial District.



“The defendant stole almond wire cable valued at N2 million belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company,” he said

Orogbemi said the offences were punishable under Sections 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Chris Ojuola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.



He ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and should present evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case to Nov. 11 for further hearing. (NAN)

