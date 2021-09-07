Motorcyclist docked for alleged cheating

A 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sagir Yahaya on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly cheating man over a hire purchase agreement.

police charged Yahaya of Arab Road, Kubwa, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told court that  complainant, Haruna Mohammed reported the matter at the Byazhin Police Station on July 31.

Okpa said that defendant collected a from complainant on hire purchase for N500, 000 for commercial purpose.

He said defendant was to pay N9, 000 weekly to complainant for 12 months.

prosecution said defendant only made payment for five weeks  and told complainant that the was stolen.

offence, he said,  contravened provisions of sections 312, and 322 of Penal Code.

defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted defendant to bail in sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He however adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for hearing.(NAN)

