Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Ogun Traffic and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Friday, said a motor boy escaped death when a plunged into a river at Toll-gate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, Mr Adekunle Ajibade, who the incident to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said the accident happened at about 5.00 a.m.

Ajibade said the motor boy rescued the assistance of other traffic agencies like the Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police.

He added the driver of the coming from the Sango-Ota axis and heading towards the toll-gate when he lost control due to brake failure.

“The driver tried to avert mishaps could have claimed so many lives by plunging into the river.

“Thank God the driver came out unhurt while no life lost also in the accident,” he said.

Ajibade added the motor boy had been rescued after several hours of trapped in the accident.

He said the motor boy had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for intensive treatment.

Ajibade advised owners to properly service and maintain their vehicles putting them on the to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

