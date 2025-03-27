Motion to name INEC headquarters after Humphrey Nwosu suffers setback in Senate

A motion to name the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the late former Chairman of National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, on Thursday, suffered set back in the Senate.



By Naomi Sharang

A motion to name the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the late former Chairman of National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, on Thursday, suffered set back in the Senate.

This followed the senate’s consideration of the motion titled, “Motion to Immortalise Prof. Humphrey Nwosu”, sponsored by Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) during plenary.

Abaribe said that the motion was supported by all the senators from South-East as well as the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta ) and Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi), among others.

He had urged the senate to immortalise the late Nwosu by naming the INEC headquarters after him and to posthumously honour him with a national award.

The senator also said that official condolences should be extended to Nwosu’s family in recognition of their sacrifice in supporting his work for a better Nigeria.

“Mr President, I propose that we observe a minute of silence in honour of Prof. Nwosu, given that his burial is tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

When the motion was put to a voice vote by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, it was, however, greeted with a resounding ‘Nay’ by some of the senators.

The only prayer that was observed was a minute silence in honour of the late NEC chairman.

Earlier in the motion, Abaribe noted that the late Nwosu was the NEC chairman from 1989 to 1993.

“He was responsible for supervising the 1993 presidential election.

“We recognise that his courageous defence of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 elections led to the famous June 12 event, which ultimately confirmed MKO Abiola as the winner.

“His unwavering commitment to electoral integrity played a key role in establishing June 12 as Nigeria’s official Democracy Day.

“Additionally, we note that Nwosu laid a strong foundation for the present day Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Sadly, he passed away on Oct. 20, 2024 at the age of 83 and will be buried tomorrow (Friday) in his hometown in Anambra,” he said.

Contributing, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo), expressed the regret that when it mattered most, Nwosu’s courage failed him.

“We cannot distort history in this unit. We must be seen to have sentiments that reflect the average feeling of the average Nigerian.

“Prof. Nwosu, when it mattered most, his courage failed him,” he said.

Sen. Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo) said: “Mr President, it is important that we will not sit here to distort history. We are legislators and we are representing the people.

“Get a cross section of Nigerians and ask them what they think about Prof. Nwosu, they will tell you he was a hero.

“So for us to sit here now and begin to distort history is not fair for our democracy.”

Also speaking Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun) said: “This is one issue I have tried as much as possible to avoid.

“Mr President, many of my colleagues have pulled up here and said he conducted the freest and fairest election.

“There are three different meanings and three different expectations that we should look at.

“Conducting elections, releasing results and announcing results. Yes, he conducted the election; yes, Prof. Nwosu released the result. But you and I know, releasing results is not the same thing as announcing results.

“He failed at the critical moment when he was supposed to save this democracy”.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, commended his colleagues on the manner in which the debate was conducted.

“You did very well. You marshaled your points. You said your views. And no rancour at all. This is how debates should be in an august institution like the senate.

“I subscribe to all these. I have my view. But I try not to be partial. I believe in June 12,” he said. (NAN)(