Mothers want reports of panels on police brutality implemented speedily

Mothers United and Mobilised (M.U.M.), an NGO, has called on the Federal and state governments to ensure speedy implementation of the reports of the various panels of enquiry on police brutality and related matters. M.U.M. is a coalition of Nigerian mothers from all walks of life, ethnic and religious groups based in Nigeria and Diaspora. Dr Boluwaji Onabolu, Convener of M.U.M., made the call at a media parley on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onabolu commended the states and Federal Government for setting up panels of enquiry into the police brutality and in particular the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). According to her, the measure, however, must not stop at the fact findings but must facilitate dialogue, ensure accountability and redress. “The findings of the panels of presidential and state panels of enquiry must be released and implemented with substantial involvement of the civil society organisations at all stages.

“More visible concrete steps should be taken towards police reform, to stop the continuous perpetration of the human rights violations that led to the #EndSARS protests. “Redress for the numerous victims which include the #EndSARS protesters, policemen and other bystanders,” she said. The group also, in a petition to the National Human Rights Commission, The Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and UN, said the findings of the panels must be made public.

Onabolu, in a copy of the petition signed by some mothers across the country and made available to newsmen, said that the mothers wanted those found guilty by the panels be held accountable. “We reiterate our commitment to stand with the youths of Nigeria, our children who protested peacefully against the brutality of the police and in particular SARS,” she said.

According to her, the mothers want justice in all the petitions at the various panels across the country. She said that the group, among other things, requested that the findings of the panels be implemented transparently. “An immediate order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse and halt the freezing of accounts of protesters and their supporters. “An immediate cease and desist to government agencies to halt the unlawful detention, hunting and persecution of the #EndSARS protesters.

“Establishment of a funding mechanism to assist the victims, protesters and policy alike as well as granting of observer status to M.U.M. on the various panels,” she said According to her, the group also requested that the youth should be given a voice and a platform to dialogue with the government on various issues they were agitating about. She said that the group also requested partnership with similar organisations to mediate dialogue between the youth and government towards police reform and other critical issues that affect the realisation of the human rights of youths in Nigeria to survive, thrive and participate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that M.U.M. hadearlier donated N100,000 to a widow, Omobolanle Bakare, whose husband was killed by stray bullet during the EndSARS protests in Lagos. The deceased, Rasheed Kareem, a 42-yuear-old car dealer, was it by stray bullet and died on the spot atStadium Hotel area in Surulere, Lagos during the EndSARS protest. (NAN)