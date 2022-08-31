Mother, son docked for allegedly assaulting neighbour

By Aisha Gambo

A house wife, Aisha Musa and her son, Muhammad Abdullahi, were arraigned before a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa Kaduna, for allegedly assaulting their neighbour, Aminu Muhammad.

The police prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari, said that the first accused had conspired with one of her sons, Muhammad Abdullahi and illegally entered the nominal complainant’s house inflicting injury on his face.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the second accused was not in court, but his brother, Jamilu Abdullahi, was arranged for allegedly screening the offender.“On Wednesday, the nominal complainant who resides at Makarfi road, Rigasa, filed a complaint against the two accused showing the police the injury that was inflicted on him.” When the police went to arrest the two accused, we didn’t meet the son, but Jamilu followed us and wrote an undertaking to present the two accused in court today but he failed,” he said.

In her defense, the first accused denied the allegations, saying they were untrue.The second accused brother said he didn’t write any undertaking, adding that he only promised to bring his brother whenever he comes back.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta asked the complainant to present their witnesses on Sept. 13 and granted bail to the two accused on the condition they present a reliable surety.(NAN)

