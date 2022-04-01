Mother Of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Founder, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, Dies At 80





The mother of the founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, is dead according to a report on the paper’s website.

According to a statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday.

Born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa-Isaiah was 80-year-old when she died.

She grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States and got married in 1961 to Mr. Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said. “We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.”

The statement also added that burial arraignments would be announced later by the family. Culled from LEADERSHIP newspaper.

