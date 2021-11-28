Mother, child burnt in Abeokuta tanker explosion 

File copy of explosion scene

A mother and her child were burnt beyond recognition Sunday at Lafenwa, Abeokuta, when a petrol-laden tanker exploded and went up in flames.

Sector Commander of the Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Umar said the tanker driver was manoeuvring through bad portions of the road when the vehicle fell its side.

He said also the FRSC, the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and the Fire Service were ground, adding injured victims were taken to the hospital.

“The two deceased were burnt beyond recognition. An angry mob who threw stones at security agents at the scene also destroyed a Fire engine.

“The police were able to calm the situation and few of the hoodlums were arrested,’’ Umar said.

The spokesman of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, had earlier confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Akinbiyi said the tanker went up in flames because of the uncooperative attitude of around the incident who were scooping fuel and engaging in unwholesome acts which sparked the fire.

He said the tanker had an axle problem and overturned at about 4:45 a.m. while making its around Lafenwa, spilling its content the road.

He advised the general to vacate the area, saying TRACE, the police, the FRSC and the Fire Service were all ground to put the situation under control.

NAN reports several shops in the area were also destroyed fire. (NAN)

