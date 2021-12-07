Most patients infected with Omicron COVID-19 variant get mild symptoms – Expert

Chairperson of South African Medical Association (SAMA) said most patients infected with Omicron -19 variant got mild symptoms, while unvaccinated patients showed relatively severe symptoms.

Angelique Cootze, who has treated 70 patients diagnosed with new variant, said she had seen most patients with mild such as headaches, body aches and sore throats over past two weeks.

She said these were different from Delta variant, even though this could change as cases rose.

“Omicron is different. There’s no loss of smell and taste and there is no need for oxygen at this stage and we don’t know what might happen as cases continue increasing.

“This variant is more in muscle,” she told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Cootze said of new variant were worse in patients who had not been vaccinated.

“There was severe fatigue and other symptoms were quite intense in unvaccinated people,” she said.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday reported 6,381 new cases of -19 and nine related fatalities in South Africa over past 24 hours.

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, recently said rising cases were being driven by new variant.

