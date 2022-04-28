Most Germans unhappy with Scholz’s handling of Ukraine war

Most Germans are unhappy with how Chancellor Olaf Scholz is handling the war in Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the YouGov Institute for dpa.

In the survey, results of which were published on Thursday, 45 per cent of those queried were rather dissatisfied with the chancellor’s performance.

Meanwhile, 37 per cent indicated they were very satisfied with Scholz in the international conflict, while18 per cent could not or did not want to rate his actions.

A different picture emerged among people who sympathize with Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), 59 per cent were satisfied with Scholz and 34 per cent were dissatisfied.

The public does not perceive the chancellor as a strong leader.

Only 25 per cent of those surveyed attested to his leadership skills in dealing with Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Additionally, 51 per cent agreed with the statement “He acts rather poorly as a leader’’ (don’t know/no answer: 24 per cent).

The chancellor’s communication skills were rated even more poorly, 56 per cent found that he did not adequately explain his policy, while 22 per cent saw it differently.

The share responding don’t know/no answer was 22 per cent.

Voters of the three parties in the governing coalition rated Scholz similarly in terms of leadership and communication.

Overall, the coalition of SPD, Greens, and liberal Free Democrats did even worse than the chancellor.

Out of those asked 50 per cent were rather or very dissatisfied with its actions in connection with the Ukraine war, 30 per cent were rather or very satisfied.

The remaining 20 per cent didn’t know or didn’t give an answer.

The data is based on an online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH, in which 2,040 people took part between April 25 to April 27. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

