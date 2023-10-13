MOSIEND urges NASS, N/Delta Govs, stakeholders to collaborate on regional devt 

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) on Friday advocated multi stakeholder collaboration on Niger Delta development.

MOSIEND’s position is contained in a statement by its National President, Kennedy Tonjo-West in Yenagoa.

He expressed concern over the poor state of development in Niger Delta communities, calling on political office holders at the Federal and state levels to join forces in the interest of the region.

Tonjo-West urged elected representatives and political appointees including Senators, Members of House of Representatives and State Legislators, especially from the South-South geopolitical Zone to emulate their counterparts from the North.

He said that most Federal lawmakers from the North were synergizing and lobbying Members of the Federal and States Executive Council, governmental Agencies and Development partners to site meaningful projects in their localities.

Tonjo-West noted that while preparation of the 2024 budget was ongoing, it was the appropriate time for Federal lawmakers from the region to lobby those in the executive arm to capture meaningful projects into the budget.

The MOSIEND president noted that it was about time the people who voted them into office to enjoy the dividends of democracy, because the region is behind in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

He urged Niger Delta Senators, Members of House of Representatives and State Legislatures to be proactive and not wait until it is time for budget defence before being seen as performing their legislative functions.

Tonjo-West urged Niger Delta leaders to behave like their colleagues from the north to see how they can infuse life-transforming projects into interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA).

Also like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other governmental agencies to fast track developments in the Niger Delta.

He further urged that as Representatives of the people, they should build bridges, lobby and initiate projects.

He advised them to collaborate with the governors, reach out to traditional rulers, LGA chairmen, community development groups and other development channels to ensure that what form parts of NDDC and NDBDA etc. Budgets are what is best for the people and the region. (NAN)

