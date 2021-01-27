Morocco reports 890 new COVID-19 cases, 468,383 in total

Morocco on Wednesday reported 890 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 468,383.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 446,181 after 1,358 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 8,207 with 20 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 772 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 95.39 percent.

Morocco received on Wednesday its first shipment of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry of health said.

The North African country will launch in the coming days a mass vaccination campaign. (Xinhua/NAN)