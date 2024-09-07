Morocco 2025: Eguavoen optimistic of victory against Benin Republic 

Chimezie Godfrey
Augustine Eguavoen, the Interim Manager of the  Super Eagles has expressed optimism of his team’s victory against the Cheethas of Benin Republic on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Equavoen, who stated this at a news conference on  Friday in Uyo, said there was no doubt about the Eagles victory tomorrow.

“We are sure of winning tomorrow’s match, expectations are high, we are at home and there is nothing short of winning.

“There is no doubt that the Super Eagles will win tomorrow’s match against Benin Republic,” Eguavoen said.

He said that he was not under  pressure to win the match against  Benin Republic.

“I love Nigerians that is why I am here. I didnt lobby for the position I am occupying right now. I didn’t asked for it and I didn’t apply for it, it is an intervention from God.

“Nigerians gave me the opportunity to be famous through football and any time a chance  like this comes, I can’t say no” he said.

” I am here today just to answer  the call from Nigerians, ” he said.

He said the players are  relaxed and in good shape, adding that they are  at home to win and he can’t afford to lose at home.

The coach said the team would approach tomorrow’s match with seriousness and do everything possible to come out victorious.

Also speaking, Troost Ekong, the Captain of the team,  said his team would be at an  advantage because the coach is a Nigerian.

“I don’t think where the coach is from will affect us, it is an advantage when we have a coach from Nigeria,” Ekong said.

He said the Super Eagles would win 100 per cent tomorrow because they  are prepared for the  match.

“We are have  a new coach and that  is not a big surprise but we need to carry on and we have to be better.

“We have to go through new campaign and we are not looking back, we are looking at tomorrow’s match and that against Rwanda,” Ekong said.

Ekong expressed optimism that Nigeria will  win tomorrow’s match and go ahead  to beat  Rwanda in Kigali  and qualify for Morocco 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm.(NAN)

