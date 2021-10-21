Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Linköpings FC of Sweden goal sensation, Uchenna Kanu, says  the team not get carried away by the 2-0 victory the reverse fixtures Ghana.

scored a brace against the Black Queens of Ghana the first leg of the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers for Morocco 2022 on Wednesday Lagos.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match the Mobolaji Johnson arena that the Randy Waldrum-tutored team focusing on the leg encounter fixed for Sunday Ghana.

“We thank God win, but we have a task ahead of us which is the leg. We will remain focused to qualify AWCON,” she said.

NAN reports that got the goals nine-time African Women champions the 21st and 27th minutes of the game Lagos.

The Super Falcons, however, suffered a setback toward the end of the first half of the match as Falcon’s dependable forward, Ordega, who provided the assist first goal was injured.

The CSKA Moscow forward was later replaced by Vivian Ikechukwu early the second half.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,