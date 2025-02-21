Moroccan Ambassador seeks partnership with Abuja

The Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, Moha Tagma, has sought partnership between Rabat, the Moroccan Capital City and Nigeria’s Federal Capital City, Abuja.

By Philip Yatai

Tagma sought the partnership when he visited the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the citizens of Morocco living in Abuja have considered themselves citizens of Abuja, describing it as very beautiful and one of the best capital cities in Africa.

“As you know, for many years now, our relationship is very, very excellent, and we want to develop this relationship not only at the level of the federal government but also with your territory.

“So, I want to invite you officially to Morocco. I will transmit to you the official invitation and I hope that you can pay this visit to Morocco as soon as possible.

“We will be very happy to receive you in Morocco, to meet your counterpart in our capital city and many members of the government of Morocco,” he said.

The Ambassador commended Wike for the good gesture and what he was doing for diplomats and other inhabitants of Abuja.

He informed the FCT minister that the government of Morocco has concluded plans to commence construction of its Embassy in Abuja and sought his assistance to begin as soon as possible.

“We have now signed a contract with the company that will construct the building, and we are waiting for the facilities that the FCT will provide for us in area allocated to us for the project,” he said.

Responding, Wike accepted the invitation to visit Rabat and “see what we can do to partner between the two cities.

“Nigeria has a good relationship with Morocco and we would like to explore opportunities on how these two cities can cooperate. It is very key”.

Speaking on the construction of the embassy, the minister said that he had already directed the Department of Development Control to provide the needed support for the construction project.

“Our hope is to make sure that all diplomats in Abuja carry out their business in peace without any hindrances.

“You will agree with me that the security has improved so much. You can see the infrastructure development going on in the city.

“So, we are happy to do anything that will make your stay in Abuja comfortable,” Wike said. (NAN)