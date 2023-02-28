Moro floors Onjeh, Ojobo to win Benue South senatorial seat

By Haruna Salami

Senator Abba Moro (Benue South) has been re-elected for another term after beating Comrade Daniel

Onjeh of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Hon Joseph Ojobo of Labour Party (LP).

Announcing the results of the keenly contested election on Monday February 27, 2023 at INEC Collation

Centre, Otukpo, the INEC Chief Returning Officer for Benue South Senatorial election, Prof Robert Tee

said, “having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abba Patrick

Moro is hereby declared the winner of the Benue South Senatorial election held on the 25th of

February, 2023, and is returned elected”.

The results showed that Abba Moro of the PDP scored 76,459 votes to beat his closest rival and

candidate of APC, Daniel Onjeh who scored 59,959 votes and Hon Joseph Ojobo of LP who scored

40,194 votes to place third.

In another development, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Senator Gabriel Suswam have lost

their bid to be part of the next (19 th ) Senate from Benue.