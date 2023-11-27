Moro congratulates Agbo, Omenka, new permanent secretaries appointed by Tinubu

The Senate Minority Leader, Distinguished Senator Abba Moro, has sent his felicitations to Ambassador Ella Nicholas Agbo and Mr. Omachi Raymond Omenka over the approval of their appointments as Permanent Secretaries by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT).



The President on Friday approved the appointment of Agbo and Omenka together with six others as new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.



A statement issued on Saturday by Moro’s media adviser, Emmanuel Eche-Ofon John, indicated that “The senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro PhD, on behalf of the good people of the senatorial district, heartily congratulates Amb. Ella Nicholas Agbo and Omachi Raymond Omenka on their appointments as Permanent Secretaries by President Bola Tinubu.



“Senator Moro is proud of the duo for their outstanding and meritorious services that stood them out and qualified them for their appointments.



“He says he’s excited and ready to partner with them for the good of the country. He charges them to use their highly exalted positions to serve Nigeria satisfactorily and impact positively on the people.



“Senator Moro thanks President Tinubu for the appointments and wishes all the appointees well.”



