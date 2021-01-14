More women with disabilities receive FG’s cash grant in Kebbi – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government’s Special Cash Grant for Rural Women has been launched in Kebbi state with more women with disabilities benefiting from the Programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq made a symbolic presentation of N20,000 to more than 30 women with disabilities during the flag off at the Presidential Banquet Hall, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

In her remarks, Farouq noted that the Special Grant for Rural Women is aimed at providing support to very vulnerable citizens in the country.

She said,“I am delighted to have you all converge on this venue for the purpose of flagging off the Federal Government’s cash grant for rural women, which is a significant social protection programme of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

“A total number of 4,200 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Kebbi State.

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, Government has paid more attention to protecting and promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country”.

The Minister noted that Kebbi State has received a total sum of N1,056,200,000.00 (One Billion, Fifty-Six Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira only) from the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer programme from inception with 76,804 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) from 5 Local Councils including Jega, Gwandu, Bagudo, Shanga, and Dango/Wasagu LGA’s currently benefiting in Kebbi State.”

In his response, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his compassion for the vulnerable and poorest in the society.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the Kebbi state government Babale Umar Yauri, mni said that the Special Cash Grant will bail many women out of poverty as they will put the funds to use which will in turn assist in feeding many families.

“The Kebbi state government must thank president Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the beneficiaries whose lives have been impacted positively.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Governor Suleiman Muhammad Argungu thanked the Minister for bringing Federal government’s empowerment program to the state, promising that the women will use the grant for vegetable cultivation, poultry and other petty businesses.

In attendance at the Federal Government Special Cash Grant flag off in Kebbi state was the Executive Secretary of the Persons With Disabilities CommIssion Mr James David Lalu, traditional rulers, members of the state House of Assembly, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and local government chairmen.