More votes, more chances of winning Mr World, says Mr Nigeria

The current Mr Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem, a seasoned model and fashion designer, has appealed to Nigerians to increase their votes and likes for him at the ongoing 2019 Mr World contest.

Enwerem, a 24-year-old graduate of Pure Physics, speaking on his Facebook and Mobstar posts and comments to Nigerians, promised to win the contest with more support from patriots.

“From the 6th – 23rd of August, I will be representing our beloved country Nigeria at the 2019 Mr world contest, and I promise to do my best to win the competition.

“But I need the help of each and everyone of you, my friends, fans, well wishers, fellow Nigerians, please, follow the instructions to vote for me,” he urged.

According to the graduate from University of Calabar, whose vision is to eradicate poverty and hunger, vote for Nigeria and let’s make history, together.

“With my game face on, my talent and physical built, I believe I can make my country proud; all I need is the support of my people.

“Head on now, download the MobStar app, create an account and log on, search for ‘mrworldnigeria’, follow my page and like all my posts, each like is a vote.

“On Facebook, follow my page, like and comment on Nelson’s posts, I’m pleading with everyone, we can together make history,” he said.

Enwerem, who is 183 ft tall, added that Facebook and Mobstar were the only official voting platforms allowed for posts and comments at the ongoing competition

“You can do this every day, just keep liking and commenting on all my posts, don’t forget to follow me on the app, so it will be easier, we have the number, so can have the win,” he said.

“I posted some pictures on my Facebook page and in less than 24hrs I’ve had 802 likes on it, meaning more than 900 people have seen it and 800 have liked it.

“But I’m here wondering why I still have only 124 followers on the official voting app, please guys, it’s not enough to wish me well, I really appreciate your wishes, but sadly, it won’t give me votes nor points,” Nelson said.

Mr Nigeria, however, appealed to all to please go download the MobStar app and get voting.

“I’m very very far behind on votes. I need your help, guys, go on and vote for me.

“I’ve attached a video to explain how the voting works and voting is every day, you don’t have to spend a dime, just download the app and like my posts every day,” he said.

Enwerem is one of the 13 young men representing Africa at the ongoing Mr World competition in Philippines.

The competing countries include Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea Bisau, Kenya, Mauritius, Sierra Leon, South Africa, South Sudan and Nigeria.

The 10th edition of Mr World 2019, which started Aug. 6, is scheduled to end on Aug. 23, in Manila, Philippines.

The current champion, Rohit Khanddelwal, from India, is expected to hand over the crown to his successor at the end of the event. (NAN)

