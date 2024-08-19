More reactions trail Kekere-Ekun’s nomination as CJN

Some Lagos-based lawyers have hailed the recommendation of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria

By Adenike Ayodele

Some Lagos-based lawyers have hailed the recommendation of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NJC had, during its recent 106th meeting, recommended Kekere-Ekun for appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

A Human Rights Activist, Mr Malachy Ugwummadu, in an interview with NAN on Monday, said that Kekere-Ekun was a thorough judge with a listening ear, a comportment with patience and grace of a judge.

Ugwummadu, a former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), said Kekere-Ekun was an extremely patient, calm, comported judge but with a very sharp sense and knowledge of the law.

According to him, the nominated judge approaches the dispensation of justice with a magisterial sagacity and accuracy that makes one see that a judge is in control of his court.

He added that it is one of the most exciting promising news in the legal year that had just ended.

Ugwummadu said: “This is one of the most exciting promising news in the legal year that has just ended because for those of us who are in practice, it elicits some excitement that this is coming to reality.

“I have personally appeared before Justice Kekere-Ekun, as a Lagos High Court trial Judge on many occasions, before her promotion to the Supreme Court.

“There are very many aspects of his lordship that stands out as the inimitable virtues of a judge.

“Kekere-Ekun is not in the business of jumping into the arena, she can give the hint when necessary but she is a thorough judge with a listening ear, a comportment with patience and grace of a judge.”

The human rights lawyer further said that he was confident that the judiciary would witness some measurable and remarkable improvements under her leadership.

“Now that the prospect of her becoming the next Chief Justice of Nigeria is getting clearer, it can only bring joy to people like us who have practiced and appeared before my lord.

“I can conveniently say that watching her trajectory in that sector, most importantly in the cases she conducted in which I was involved and other cases she adjudicated on, I see a consummate jurist of high repute.

“I wish that the process will be completed seamlessly and it is my prayer that the country will benefit from her ascendancy into the office,” he said.

Ugwummadu also said he was aware there could be structural, systemic, infrastructural challenges and the menace of corruption hovering around the judicial sector.

However, the lawyer said he believed Kekere-Ekun would be able to bring her moral authority and energy, in particular, knowledge of the law to bare on the administration of the justice delivery sector.

He added that the very recent assent of the president on the payment structure, the 300 per cent increase in the salaries of judicial officers was another coincidence that would impact on Kekere-Ekun’s head ship of the judiciary.

Also, Mr Ige Asemudara, said the nomination of Kekere-Ekun was a right thing to do as she was the most senior judge and very competent.

Asemudara, the Founder of Mission Against Injustice in Nigeria, also said that the nominated judge had no bad record as she was unblemished.

The lawyer said he wished the nominated judge well but there were things to be done most importantly, the docket of Supreme Court which was filled with backlog of cases.

He said: ” I expect my lord to swing to action once she takes the mantle of leadership and ensure that the backlog of cases are cleared.

“Secondly, there is a need to rejig the regulatory framework for the legal profession as well as the disciplining of judges.

“These are the issues I will love my lord to look into.

” I wish my lord the very best on the seat.”

Mr Victor Okpara, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the nomination of Kekere-Ekun was a round peg in a round hole.

Okpara said the judicial wig fitted well as her records spoke for her.

“From Magistracy to the highest bench with an unblemished record is no mean fit.

“Happy new year to the judiciary,” the learned silk said.

Another Lagos-based Lawyer, Dr. Yemi Omodele said the recommendation of Kekere-Ekun as the CJN was a well deserved recommendation.

According to Modele, Kekere-Ekun is a hard working judge.

“I urge federal government to swiftly confirm the recommendation.

“There will be some intellectual, radical and judicial changes in the judiciary of Nigeria during the tenor of the new CJN,” he said.

NAN reports that if President Tinubu approves the recommendation by the NJC, Justice Kekere–Ekun will become the second female CJN in Nigeria.

Maryam Mukhtar was the first female CJN, serving from July 2012 to November 2014. (NAN)