More LP members defect to PDP in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

The Labour Party (LP) members representing Igboeze/Udenu and Igboeze South/Nsukka Federal Constituencies, Mr Dennis Agbo and Mark-Chidi Obetta, respectively on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu.

Defecting along with them were the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, Mr Malachi-Okey Onyechi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday two LP chieftains, Prince Emeka Mamah and Titus Odo, defected to PDP barely two weeks after the LP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Chijioke Edeoga, dumped the LP for the PDP.

The decampees were members of the PDP who dumped the party during the 2023 general elections for the LP.

Speaking during the defection at the PDP Secretariat in Enugu, Onyechi expressed happiness to have united with his former party, pledging to work harmoniously to move the party forward.

He extolled Gov. Peter Mbah’s developmental strides, saying that he had instituted N2 billion project domiciled across 260 political wards in Enugu.

On his part, Obetta, explained that his return to the PDP was predicated on the development indices in Enugu especially on transport, education, health and hospitality.

“Enugu State will achieve more if everyone partner with Mbah,” he said.

Agbo also thanked his constituents for their understanding, describing them as great people.

He revealed after their decamp from the LP, that there would be no LP again in Enugu State, saying that it would be very difficult for the opposition in Enugu State.

He lauded Mbah for his visionary leadership, saying that he deserved second term.

Welcoming them, the PDP Chairman in Enugu, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, expressed happiness and excitement over their decision to return to their former party.

“With their defection the trouble we encountered in 2023 election is over. The tsunami is over and 2027 will be seamless,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)