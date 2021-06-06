More governors joining APC soon – Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says more governors elected under other political parties platforms have expressed willingness to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje said when he received members of APC membership registration/revalidation appeals committee, led by Alhaji Faruk Aliyu a courtesy visit at Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

is contained in a by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar Sunday in Kano.

Ganduje said that the was making arrangements to receive the governors who would defeat to APC for a Nigeria.

He said the APC membership registration/ revalidation was a  great success.

“As far as we are nobody was marginalised in the exercise. For your information, there are indications that more governors are coming to our great , the APC, from other places.

Our internal is waxing stronger day by day.“I want use opportunity to congratulate you for getting us more entrants into our . We thank you good exercise conducted. This makes our to wax stronger and improve internal ,” he said.

Ganduje who commended the committee for a job well-done, said APC was ready to register new members, no matter their position or opinions about them.

“If some people feel they are marginalised in the exercise, our doors are still opened.

“I understand that there is no single petition from Kano forwarded to your committee. So even if somebody comes with a  petition please tell that person to and get registered,” he said.

Aliyu thanked the governor for  receiving members of the committee.

He commended the governor for his effort in managing the affairs of the party in the state effectively.

“Your Excellency, we are very grateful for all your efforts in seeing that our great party moves to the next ,” he said.()

