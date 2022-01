More Chibok Students Matriculate at AUN

…As President Ensign Lists Merits of American-Style Education

24.01.2022: Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria: A fresh batch of thirteen students from Chibok who have completed an intensive program under the New Foundation School (NFS) were among those who took the traditional Community Oath of the American University of Nigeria on Monday, January 24.

The 13 young women from Chibok joined other new students from all the 36 states of Nigeria, and Rwanda, Niger Republic, and Cameroon, to participate in the colorful Spring 2022 Semester Convocation and Pledge ceremony along with parents, friends, and relatives.

President Margee Ensign presided over the ceremony. She extolled the merits of the American-style liberal arts education offered at AUN, which she pointed out is purposefully designed to develop solutions to local, regional, national, and global problems.

Last October, 57 Chibok students from AUN’s New Foundation School (NFS) were admitted into AUN’s undergraduate programs. They have since begun their academic journey in Public Health, Law, Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Communication, and Multimedia Design, among other exciting and life-changing programs offered at AUN.

The Chibok students enrolled in the AUN New Foundation School (NFS) program on the scholarship of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Under the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs guardianship, AUN has mentored them into vibrant, curious, and ambitious young women ready for university life and careers after graduation.

President Margee Ensign explained to entering students the American style of education and how it can help them and Nigeria.

“The American style liberal arts education offers small classes so that everyone can interact, can ask questions; discussion groups so that everyone can test their ideas, bounce them off others; research papers so that everyone can ask new questions and search for new answers, and faculty office hours, so that everyone has a chance to discuss course materials more deeply, one-on-one, with the professor.

“The American-style of education inculcates critical thinking and problem-solving skills and prepares students for leadership and service. That is why we have community service—so that everyone can take what they learn on campus and leave the campus and test what they have learned in the real world, to see if it really applies”.

President Ensign said AUN has made a tremendous impact in the region and on Nigeria as a whole, and remains a reference point for quality and innovative learning and a catalyst for development.

“Based on the US model of engaged university learning, our students have for many years been involved in the community development of many kinds. Our faculty have been at the forefront of cutting-edge development research. Our graduates have gone on to help change the world. Our Atiku Institute is making a massive difference in our community, state, and region.”

The ceremony ended with a community oath emphasizing diligence, honesty, and service.

