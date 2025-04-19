Moral Decadence: SOSG to Establish Hisbah Offices in 23 LGAs

In an effort to further curb moral decadence across the state, the Sokoto State Government is set to establish Hisbah offices in all 23 local government areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu disclosed this during the commissioning of the newly reconstructed Buhari Dan Shehu Jumu’at Mosque.

He stated that the initiative aims to tackle immorality, social vices, and other sinful acts prevalent in society.

The Governor noted that the resuscitation of the Hisbah corps has significantly contributed to the reduction of social vices in the state, hence the decision to extend its operations to all LGAs.

“We established the Hisbah Board with the mission of promoting modesty and fostering a cleaner, safer, and more disciplined society,” Aliyu added.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing more developmental initiatives that will uplift religious institutions and reinforce Islamic values in the state.

According to Governor Aliyu, his administration has so far reconstructed and remodeled 65 central Jumu’at mosques across the 23 LGAs.

“We have also reconstructed and remodeled over 40 five-daily-prayer mosques across the state,” he added.

The Governor further revealed that the government has introduced a monthly cash allocation to 90 Jumu’at mosques within the Sokoto metropolis to support their upkeep.

The monthly disbursement, he said, ranges from ₦300,000 to ₦500,000.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Jabir Sani Mai Hula, called on mosque committees to utilize the monthly allocations judiciously to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the mosques at all times.

He noted that the remodeling and construction of Jumu’at mosques in the state have also enhanced Islamic propagation.

Other speakers at the event included the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu; Chairman of Sokoto South Local Government, Ya’u Muhammad Danda; and Sheikh Abubakar Mabera.

The newly reconstructed Jumu’at mosque was commissioned by Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, who later delivered the Friday sermon and led the two raka’at Jumu’at prayer.