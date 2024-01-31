MOPPAN appoints Habibu Barde as interim National President

The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN, has announced the appointment of Mallam Habibu Barde, the Vice President, North Central, of the Association as the interim National President of the Association with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by Makama Sani Mu’azu, Chairman, Board of Trustees, “This follows the formal resignation of Dr. Ahmad Sarari as the President of the Association.”

The BoT expressed its profound appreciation to Dr Ahmad Sarari for his dedication, commitment and selfless service to the growth and development of the Association in various capacities for about two decades.

During his tenure as the National President, Dr Sarari brought to bear a high level of responsibility, integrity and respect for the Association nationally and beyond, Mu’azu said.

Photo above: Outgoing President of MOPPAN, Dr Ahmad Sarari (R), with incoming President, Malam Habibu Barde

MOPPAN is one of the leading sectoral registered independent umbrella organisations in the Motion Picture industry for Nigeria with membership in several guilds and associations that forms branches affiliated to it at the State levels.

MOPPAN remains committed to the development of the Motion Picture industry in Nigeria and the Entertainment industry at large, the statement said.

