President Moon Jae-in on Monday instructed the government and his Cheong Wa Dae team to take thorough follow-up measures to implement his summit agreement with U.S. President Joe Biden.

This is contained in a statement from his office.

Moon organise a meeting with his Cheong Wa Dae aides and also had a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as scheduled, a day after returning from his visit to the U.S. for the summit talks.

Citing deals on economic cooperation, COVID-19 vaccines, the alliance and the Korea peace process, he issued an order for related ministries to let the people know about them in detail and feel the impact of concrete measures, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press statement.

Earlier in the day, Moon’s Chief of Staff You Young-min had a separate meeting with senior presidential secretaries on following up on the latest summit agreements between the allies.

You reported a plan to the president for operating a task force of Cheong Wa Dae as well as an interagency team to discuss ways to work together with the U.S. to implement deals on vaccines and partnerships in high-tech industries such as semiconductors and large capacity batteries, Park said.

In order for the establishment of a global vaccine partnership with the U.S., as agreed in the Moon-Biden summit held at the White House on April 21, You also proposed the launch of an experts’ working group.

In response, the president called for all-out efforts to turn the better than expected outcome of the summit into substantive measures and actions, the spokesperson said.

Moon and Biden also reaffirmed the shared goal of achieving the complete denuclearisation of Korea. (Yonhap/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

