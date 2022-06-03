Monkeypox Virus: CITAD tasks NCDC on mechanism to curb spread in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to deploy active observatory mechanism to contain further spread of the monkeypox virus in the country.

In a statement, Hamza Ibrahim of CITAD noted that recently monkeypox virus has been detected in some West and Central African countries igniting emergency crisis in public health.

According to him, health authorities have been up and doing in those countries trying to contain the spread of the virus. So far deaths have been recorded as measures to address the killer virus are being taken to put a stop to the new surge.

Ibrahim disclosed that in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed recording cases of the monkeypox in eight states including the FCT.

According to him, the states are Adamawa with 5 cases, Lagos 4, Bayelsa 2, Delta 2, Cross River 2, FCT 2, Kano 2, Imo 2, and Rivers 1.

He revealed that according to NCDC, of the 21 cases, death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications.

He therefore urged the NCDC to deploy mechanism that will stop further spread of the virus in the country.

He said,”The detection of the virus ought to be an alarm for particularly the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and we want to at this point strongly call on the Centre to deploy active observatory mechanism across the federation with a view containing further spread of the virus.

“The experience brought by the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic should not be forgotten, as such case confirmation of monkeypox in the country should be treated with the public health urgency and expertise it requires to be able to contain it.

“In doing so we recommend that NCDC review it’s National Monkeypox Public Health Response Guidelines of 2019 to reflect deepening synergy with state governments in responding to suspected cases for proper detection, reporting and communication for quick actions.

“We equally wish to urge NCDC to collaborate with state governments to devise means of educating the public on symptoms of the virus and measures to take when they notice people or animals around them with symptoms of the virus.”

Ibrahim added that the public enlightenment and awareness on the virus should involve use of indigenous languages and English to be able to appeal to all Nigerians.

“We again want the public to stay vigilant and support the initiatives that will be put in place to ensure public safety.

“We also call on the NCDC to step up the discharge of it’s mandate of monitoring, detection, confirmation and other roles regarding the virus.

“We want to end by calling on the federal government to develop and deploy relevant protocols across our land, sea and air borders with a view to containing transmission of the virus,” he stated

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

