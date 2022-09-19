Monkeypox: China advises against contact with foreigners

Chinese chief epidemiologist has warned the population to avoid having close contacts with foreigners, to prevent the spread of monkeypox.Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s Chief Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou gave the warning following the discovery of the first case of monkeypox in China.Wu warned people not to “have skin contact with foreigners.”

The comments came as the health bureau reported that a monkeypox case had been detected in someone described as an “international arrival” in the city of Chongqing, though the individual’s nationality was not specified.China’s immigration rules remain extremely rigid in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country is currently issuing very few visas to foreign travellers.

The rules stated that anyone entering China must quarantine for at least a week.The case of monkeypox was detected when the individual began showing symptoms during their isolation. (dpa/NAN)

