Monkeypox cases show decline worldwide, says WHO

The number of newly reported monkeypox cases has decreased worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the world health body, in the week from Aug. 15 to 21, there were 21 per cent fewer cases than in the previous week.

“In the previous four weeks, the numbers had been rising.

“This decrease may reflect early signs of a declining case count in the European region, which would need to be subsequently confirmed,” the WHO said in Geneva on Thursday.

The European Region includes 53 countries from the EU to Turkey, Turkmenistan, Russia and Israel.

However, the numbers continue to rise in the North and South American region.

Worldwide, 5,907 cases were reported during the week, compared to 7,477 the week before.

In total, some 41,600 infections and 12 deaths have been reported to the WHO from 96 countries since the beginning of the year.

Germany is among the four countries with the highest numbers.

The U.S. has more than 14,000 cases, followed by Spain, Brazil and Germany. (dpa/NAN)

