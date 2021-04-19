The Bayelsa Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation says it is satisfied with the quality of the ongoing road projects in the state.

The Chairman of the directorate, Chief Ebiye Tarabina, said this on Monday, when he led officials of the directorate on an inspection of some road projects in the state.

Tarabina said that government was committed to ensuring that standards contained in the contract terms were not compromised.



He said that the directorate would also ensure that government got value for money spent on projects.

He urged the supervising engineers to ensure that every site instruction to contractors was adhered to.

Tarabina threatend that the directorate would sanction and blacklist any contractor that failed to comply with specifications.

He commended the company handling the Igbogene/Tombia Road for the quality of the job.

He, however, urged the contractor to increase the pace of work to ensure its completion before the rains fully set in.



The inspection team also lauded the company handling Egbedi Road, PAACIE Construction Limited, for the pace and quality of work so far done.

The Site Manager of CCECC, Henry Zhang, said that two kilometres of sand filling had been achieved on the Igbogene/Tombia Road.

Zhang also said the company constructed 40 per cent cement-sand stabilisation as well as a culvert on the road.

He gave assurance that the company would expedite action on the project to ensure its completion in record time.



The General Manager of PAACIE Construction Limited, Sarkis Abichmount, said that about 1,300 metres of the road had been sand filled.

Abichmount promised that efforts would be intensified to ensure its timely completion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team inspected work on Egbedi Road, Elebele Bridge, AIT – Igbogene Road and Igbogene /Tombia Road. (NAN)

