Monitoring team hails quality of ongoing Bayelsa road projects

April 19, 2021



 The Bayelsa Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation says it is satisfied with the quality the ongoing road in the state.
The Chairman the directorate, Chief Ebiye Tarabina, said this on Monday, when he led officials the directorate on an inspection some road in the state.
Tarabina said that was to ensuring that contained in the contract terms were compromised.


He said that the directorate would also that got value for money spent on .
He urged the supervising engineers to that every site instruction to was adhered to.
Tarabina threatend that the directorate would sanction and blacklist any contractor that failed to comply with specifications.
He commended the company handling the Igbogene/Tombia Road for the quality the job.
He, however, urged the contractor to increase the pace of work to its completion before the rains fully set in.

The inspection team also lauded the company handling Egbedi Road, PAACIE Construction Limited, for the pace and quality of work so far done.
The Site Manager of CCECC, Henry Zhang, said that two kilometres of sand filling had been achieved on the Igbogene/Tombia Road.
Zhang also said the company constructed 40 per cent cement-sand stabilisation as well as a culvert on the road.
He gave assurance that the company would expedite on the project to ensure its completion in record .


The General Manager of PAACIE Construction Limited, Sarkis Abichmount, said that about 1,300 metres of the road had been sand filled.
Abichmount that efforts would be intensified to ensure its timely completion.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team inspected work on Egbedi Road, Elebele Bridge, AIT – Igbogene Road and Igbogene /Tombia Road. (NAN)

