Monitor projects under your depts.Gov Aliyu directs commissioners

Gov Ahmed Aliyu has directed commissioners in the state to ensure proper monitoring of projects being executed in their respective ministries.

He gave the directives while declaring open the 12 th regular state Executive Council meeting.

The governor said proper monitoring of the ongoing projects by commissioners would help greatly in ensuring that contactors complete the projects within the stipulated period.

“By so doing you’ll make the contractor to speed up the project and ensure quality project as well”

“You all have a vital role to play in achieving our 9-point agenda” He added

He further appealed to them to put in their best in their respective ministries and department so that the set objectives could be achieved.

He reassured of his administration’s commitment towards providing dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor also thanked people of the state for their unflinching support and fervent prayers to his administration at all times.