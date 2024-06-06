Moniepoint relaunches banking referral programme

Moniepoint MFB, an African financial institution, says it has relaunched its personal banking referral programme to enrich its customers.

Mr Babatunde Olofin, the Managing Director of Moniepoint MFB, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.



Olofin said the referral programme was designed to reward users every time their friends or family performed a transaction on Moniepoint after signing up with referral link.

He said that through this, millions of people would earn well over N100,000 from referrals alone.

According to him, Moniepoint’s technology has powered over three million businesses across Nigeria.



Olofin said that with its reliable infrastructure in the hands of personal users, it now enabled seamless payments for many across the country.

The managing director said the referral programme would provide extra income for many of its users.



“The customer-centric referral programme supports the bank’s focus on driving financial inclusion while helping to accelerate its vision of creating a society where everyone experiences financial happiness.

“We know how important seamless financial transactions are and we have seen first-hand the power of peer to peer recommendations and how word-of-mouth referrals can grow a customer base and increase revenue.

“With our strong customer obsession and the strings of commendations, we want to provide our customers with rewards even as they continue to share these positive experiences with the Moniepoint brand,” Olofin said.

He noted that each current and new personal account holder had been provided with a unique referral code which was identical to their account username and was visible in the referral section on the personal banking app.

Olofin said the link could be shared with anyone, who, upon signing up and transacting with the Moniepoint Personal Banking app, would contribute to rewards for the referrer.

He added that for every outward interbank transaction conducted by referred customers in the next 12 months, participants would receive a commission.

He explained that the transparent and straightforward incentive structure ensured that participants reap tangible benefits for actively promoting the Moniepoint Personal Banking app. (NAN)

By Funmilola Gboteku