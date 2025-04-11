Moniepoint agent docked for allegedly stealing 580 Pi coins

A 26-year-old Moniepoint agent, Yusuf Umar, was on Thursday arraigned before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 580 Pi coins.

By Uche Bibilari

A 26-year-old Moniepoint agent, Yusuf Umar, was on Thursday arraigned before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 580 Pi coins.

Umar was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, David Adieza, of Passo village, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter to the police on April 7.

Tanko said that on April 6, Adieza entrusted his cellphone to the defendant to open a Moniepoint account for him.

He said that instead of opening the account for the complainant, the defendant accessed his Pi wallet and stole 580 Pi coins.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Defence Counsel, Hussein Isah, in an oral application, prayed the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

“This is in accordance with Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA),’’ Isah argued.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with a surety in like sum.

Oladunmoye said that the surety must be a resident of a verifiable address within the court’s jurisdiction.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 7 for hearing.