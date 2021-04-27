The European Union and World Health Organisation had sent medical equipment and tools to Mongolia to aid the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance included mobile health technology equipment and rapid tests, the country’s health ministry said Tuesday.

The supply is part of a three-year project co-funded by the EU and WHO in October 2020 to provide support and technical guidance to Mongolia’s health sector.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia had registered a total of 32,437 COVID-19 cases, with more than 90 deaths.

Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted. (Xinhua/NAN)

