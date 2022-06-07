Money politics ‘ll only produce poor leadership- Northwest Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the Northwest say the increasing monitisation of the electoral processes in Nigeria, will only result in poor leadership, as only the highest bidders willl carry the day.



A cross section of those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, expressed displeasure on the use of money to induce delegates at party primaries.

Mrs Khadijat Saidu, Chairperson, Kebbi State chapter of Standup For Women Society, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) said once money exchanged hands, the issue of credible representation should not arise.

“First, money politics has replaced good party manifestos and integrity of candidates hustling for political positions; credibility of the candidates is no longer sufficient to guarantee electoral success.



“Secondly, those who sold their votes can neither demand accountability from the elected leaders, nor can they demand service,” she said.

Mr Olanrewaju Lawal, a political analyst, said poverty and the loss of faith in the democratic process were key players in the monetisation of elections in the country.

“Most ordinary Nigerian electorate usually see elections period as a time to get money from politicians to cater for their needs.



“Again, many of the electorate believed, and rightly too, that even if they vote for credible politicians, the process will be manipulated through rigging and the seat, given to the highest bidder, no matter how rotten the person is,” he said.

A human right activist in Kebbi, Malam Umar Faruk, described the use of delegates to elect or select party flag-bearers, as a violation of democratic processes.



“These delegates are being selected single handedly by a particular person in the state; in some states, they will just compile a list of those loyal to them and send to party headquarters as delegates.

“We have now got to a level where few delegates decide who rules us in Nigeria, and we see nothing wrong with the system.

“These delegates go for the highest bidder; slots are being traded like shares, with venues of primary elections bubbling more than stock markets,” he said.



For Mr Ahmed Shuaibu, a Nigerian, “monetising the process while at the same time agitating for good governance, is delusional”, as, according to him, “the two are like parallel lines that cannot meet”.

“You cannot sell your vote (power) for a paltry amount and still insist that the buyers do your bidding; it’s practically untenable,” he said.

Mr Abdulazeed Abdulaziz, admonished compatriots to “kill money-bag politics, or money-bag politics will kill Nigeria.

Mr Nasir Abdullahi, a Kaduna-based political analyst, said the amount fixed by political parties as nomination forms fee, triggered the competition of ‘highest bidder’ politics.

“This created a notion in the minds of politicians that elections can only be won by using financial resources.

“Basically, this was the beginning of the new dimension that led to what transpired during the party primaries.

“It was glaring that party delegates could not resist the temptation of selling out their votes, and unfortunately, this is a defeat to any democratic dispensation,” he said.

He warned that the snowballing of the various political party primaries to a ‘money-spinning venture’ for the highest bidder regarding the elective offices, would only trigger corruption in government.

“Those who won, purchased the slots at outrageous cost, and would want a return on their investment at the expense of the masses they are supposed to serve”, he added.

Dr Awwal Musa, State Team Lead, Good Governance and Open Partnership Initiative in Sokoto state, said it was disheartening and shocking for delegates, party stakeholders and electorate, to collect money in order to vote for a candidate.

” The situation shows that the future of Nigeria is bleak as winning belongs to the highest bidder.

” Ideally, votes should go to people with integrity, capacity and experience to lead the country to the promised land,” Musa said.

He called on Civil Society Organisations, NGOs and other stakeholders, to play their roles in changing the situation through sensitisation of the people.

Speaking also, a legal practitioner and social development advocate, Mr Rasheeda Muhammad, called for collective efforts and strengthening of laws to check the dirty act of buying of votes.

” Media need to engage politicians and create awareness on the socio-economic and legal implications of money politics.

” There is need for intensified advocacy,as well as the enforcement of provisions of the law with regards vote-buying during general and primary elections,” she said.

Sheikh Jabir Maihula, a religious leader, said Islam discouraged canvassing for leadership by all means, describing the using of money for inducement as dangerous.

He admonished the electorate to shun unwholesome acts and support credible and transparent candidates.

Prof. Sani Sagir of Physics Department, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, also called on Nigerians to consider capability and experience during the forthcoming elections.

Sagir, who is the National Vice President 1, of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a wa Iqamatul Sunna, described leadership as a responsibility that required able person who is healthy, physically fit, intelligent and experienced.

In Kano, a politician, Mr Abbas Tukur, said political parties were not setting good examples as far as the challenge of money politics was concerned.

“The political parties themselves triggered the situation as they charged so much amount on purchasing nomination forms, thus sending a wrong signal,” he said.

Chairman of Kano Civil Society Forum, Mr Ibrahim Waiya, said desperation by politicians was an indication that politics, though capital intensive, is the only profitable venture in Nigeria.

According to him, political leadership has now assumed a status of business investment as many economic ventures have collapsed due to poor leadership..

“The only business venture that guarantees profits is politics, especially as the economy in Nigeria is biting hard.

“It has made many Nigerians (electorate) to lose their sense of reasoning in differentiating between the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“Money politics today, has assumed the enviable position of ‘new normal’ and carries no stigma,” he said.

Proffering solution, Waiya suggested that all political leadership positions be made unattractive by withdrawing all privileges attached to them.

He further suggested that some political positions like membership of State and National Assemblies, be made service to be rendered on ‘part time’ basis.

The Kano State coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Shehu Abdullahi, said money politics in Nigeria had something to do with poverty level in the society.

He said many families could not afford three meals daily, just as others were facing challenges settling school fees.

Abdullahi said that the society had a lot to do in fighting the menace, saying that the media and Civil Society Organisations must double their effort to effect a change in attitude of the people.

In Gusau, Mr Abdulrazak Kaura, Zonal Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that money politics was doing more harm than good to Nigerian democracy.

“We are expected to move further as Nigeria has spent over 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, but we are still lagging behind”, he observed.

Also contributing, Mr Musa Umar Aboki, Executive Director, Voluntary Aid Initiative (VAI), a Civil Society Organization in Zamfara state, described the increasing use of money in politics in the country, as worrisome.

He stressed the need for media practitioners, religious and community leaders to redouble efforts at sensitizing the electorate on the dangers associated with such unwholesome habit.

Dr Muttaqha Rabe, a university don, also blamed poverty for the key role being played by money in the current political dispensation.

Rabe said that a lot of Nigerians still believed that their votes never mattered as elections were being rigged, as such, their collection or rejection of money, never made any difference.

He also suggestive that occupation of some key elective positions should be on ‘part time’ basis to reduce the ‘monetary value’ of such seats.(NAN)

