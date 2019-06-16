Money doublers swindle traders in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

A money doubling outfit operating in Warri, Delta state has swindled many residents.

Operating as Enterpreneurship Enterpreneur, the firm allegedly swindled hundreds of Warri residents of their hard earned money.

N145 million was the amount estimated by the victims, many of whom did not want their names in the print.

It was gathered that the mode of operation of the outfit was to lure unsuspecting persons into depositing their money to be paid 50 percent of their capital after four days.

“We were paid in the first one month of their operations, and we were encouraged to put into the outfit more money. After we did, the operators disappeared with our money and the GSM lines not going through again,” Victor Ejiro, a victim said.

It was gathered that Enterpreneurship Enterpreneur had its office around Igbi street along Robert road in Warri and had closed down after operating for a month.

Sources said many persons within the period were ruined as some were alleged to have committed suicide after they were unable to pay for the loans they took to service the outfit.

“My elder sister died for the shock after she took a loan of N200,000 to invest and the outfit closed down barely a week she put in the money.

“She left two children and her husband behind and many thought the outfit was genuinely established as the operators claimed,” Madam Ighomena Becky lamented.

Investigation revealed that many of the victims allegedly sold their valuable properties and borrowed money to make up for the required level of percentage as canvassed by the operators.

“We sold two houses to meet up for the requirements to attain good percentage and a week later, the office was under lock and key. We have reported to the police in A Division Police station Warri and they are investigating the matter, but we are finished oh, God should help now for us to catch the operators and make sure they pay our money,” Benjamin Okotie, one of them cried.

The operators were said to be foreigners who claimed they had been doing business with Nigerians for over 20 years.

The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome who confirmed the incident said that the police was investigating the matter as the staff of business have fled their offices.

“The police have commenced investigation into the matter and the office where the business is located is closed down and nobody to talk all during the visit of the police,” DSP Onome said.

