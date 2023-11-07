Monarchs, women, youths applaud Otti for appointing Onyeike as GM ASOPADEC

By Obinna Moses, Umuahia

Last Saturday, 3rd November, 2023, was not just any other but a very busy day for the General Manager of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Asopadec,Ven Dr Joshua Onyeike as the traditional rulers of his Ukwa East,Labour Party Women members and the Youths of Ndoki in Ukwa East paid him a surprise visit, thanking Governor Alex Otti for the recent appointment of their illustrious son,whose think home mentality is second to none.

The traditional rulers of Ukwa West had earlier intimated their son,the

General Manager of Asopadec,

of their intentions for the courtesy visit,to appreciate Governor Alex Otti for appointing Venerable Dr Joshua Onyeike as an ideal person to head the Commission.

But other concern groups, Ukwa West Labour Women members,Pan Niger- Delta youths from Asa land ,cashed in this very opportunity to pay surprised visit to appreciate their son for the good works he has been doing so far just months ago he was appointed.

Indeed,it was commendation galore as the traditional rulers,the women and the Youths extolled Governor Alex Otti for appointing someone who has the interest of the people at heart.

Speaker after speaker noted that in the past, the previous administrations appointed their sons who reside outside the community,rarely visit home to know the problems of oil rich communities.

They cited the giant strides recorded so far by Asopadec boss stressing that “Daniel has finally come to judgement” while appreciating the governor for finding Ven Dr Joshua Onyeike worthy to serve as Asopadec GM.

Speaking last Saturday, November 3,2023 during the courtesy visit at his Rainbow Court country home,Umunteke Asa,Ukwa West local government area of Abia State,the traditional rulers Council commended the Governor for making a right choice in the person of Ven Dr Joshua Onyeike.

In their speeches, the Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Ukwa West ,HRM Eze chinyere Dike Eletuo who visited with the 17 traditional rulers , however thanked the Governor of Abia State ,Dr Alex Chioma Otti OFR for finding Venerable Onyeike worthy to serve in Asopadec as the General Manager.

In his words, ” We came today on courtesy visit to our Dear Son Ven. Onyeike to inform him that we are solidly behind him as he pilots the activities of Asopadec.

We are most sincerely thanking the Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Chioma Otti OFR for finding a round peg in a round hole to lead Asopadec this time.

They commended their son for working hard to ensure that

Ukwa was the local government the Governor commissioned the first project in his 100 days in office.

Also speaking, His Royal Majesty Eze Ihemuwa Expensive Nwagbara congratulated the General Manager for his leadership style as most communities including Mkporobe, umuebulungwu, Owaza, ogwe has completed projects courtesy of Asopadec.

Responding, the General Manager of Asopadec Ven onyeike thanked Ndi Eze Asa for coming and assured them that the Governor Dr Alex Chioma Otti OFR will stop at nothing in developing Asa land.

He said that the Abia Industrial and Inovation Park and the ongoing remedial work ongoing along the Aba – Port harcourt express way is geared toward transforming Asa land for good.

Ven Onyeike who appealed to the traditional rulers to support the Governor and his laudable programmes and policies ,pointing out that is the best way to say thank you to the Governor and his administration.

He further appealed to the traditional rulers and youth of Ukwa West that the they must guide the projects sited in their communities jealousy.

