Monarch’s wife empowers market women with interest free loans in Osun

Osun First Lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, has commended the philanthropic gesture of Olori Janet Afolabi, Wife of Oba Afolabi, for providing market women with interest free loans in Apomu town.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Olori Afolabi is a CNN award winning journalist who have passion for women development.

She gave out the interest free loan to 40 shortlisted market women on Monday through the Apomu Women Cooperative Limited at the Apomu town.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Oyetola, commended her effort at ensuring the take off of the project, expressing optimism that the move would assist the beneficiaries in no great measure.

“I have no doubt that it will help to lift many women and homes out of poverty and enhance their standard of living.

“I therefore call on other communities in the state which may not have this type of economic development mechanism to emulate Apomu women by floating their own co-operative bodies.