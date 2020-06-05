Monarch urges Kwara govt. to complete road projects in Irepodun LG

Share the news













Oba AbdulWahab Oyebamire on Friday urged the Kwara Government to complete abandoned road projects in Irepodun Local Government Area to assist community farmers and traders transport their produce to the markets.

Oyebamire, the Aala of Ilala, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said that the farming season was here as well as the rainy season but the access roads and the link bridge to the community were yet to be completed.

The monarch said that the projects were about 80 per cent completed, saying that in spite of several letters written to the government to embark on completing the projects, nothing had been done yet.

“We are appealing to the government to complete the roads and the link bridge in the area because our wet and dry seasons’ farmers and marketers are experiencing untold hardship.

“They find it difficult to ply the roads and transport their produce from the farms to the markets daily and this challenge is affecting their economy and livelihood,” he said.

Oyebamire, however, commended the intervention of the state government on the measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the government extended the palliatives to the people of the community, saying that the palliatives cushioned the effects of the lockdown in the community.

“We appreciate the government of Kwara State for the quick intervention and consideration,” the monarch said. (NAN)

