Monarch lauds Army, security affairs for engaging social media influencers

#TrackNigeria The Makama Kano, of the Kano Emirate Council, Sarki Abdullahi Ibrahim has applauded the Nigerian Army and her co-organisers Security Affairs for engaging social media influencers at the grassroots in Kano for promoting peace and security in the country.

Ibrahim who is in charge of Security at the Council level is also the District head Wudil, stated that one aspect of security is dialogue, especially at the grassroots level which aid peace and security anywhere in the world.

“The Nigerian Army and her partner, Security Affairs has done this for free all the way from the country’s capital down to Kano, with an amazing attendance of participants.”

He added that Kano is concerned about security, saying that the organisers did very well for choosing the programme at a timely moment in the country.

However, he explained that he gathers Security intelligence report from the grassroot and writes a monthly report on the security situation of the state to the Emir, Mai Martaba Sarkin Kano Muhammad Sanusi II.

According to him, the Emir had a record of every visitor in the state but due to modernisation and promotion of free movement, it has not been effective like in the time past.

Ibrahim who was three times permanent secretary and also former Principal Secretary to the Late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha promised to help facilitate any further plans by the organisers towards promoting peace and security in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Director of Security Affairs, and Founder of Television Security TVS News), Mr. Austin Peacemaker said the Nigerian Army under the current leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has improved on its civil-military relations across the country.

He added that Nigerian army had also taken it to next level for continuous sensitisation of social media influencers on the need to promote peace and security across the country, thus the continuous partnership with Security Affairs.

Peacemaker, was led to the Makama Kano by the Former Honourable Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Gambo Salla, along with the Company’s legal assistant Bar. Chinenye Nwevo.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs Maj Gen US Mohammed at the seminar advised participants to mind what they post and how they post what they post as it can either affect or promote peace and security in the country.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Army Department of Civil Military Affairs in partnership with Security Affairs recently held its 6th edition Social Media Influencers Seminar in Kano where over 300 Social Media Influencers converged to brainstorm towards pledge promoting peace and security in the cyber space.(NAN)