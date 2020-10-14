Monarch cries out as land grabbers invade Epe division, causing chaos October 14, 2020 10:38 am by idris.olukoya

High Chief Suwaliyu Muritala, the Baale of Imokun community in Eredo local council development area, Epe Division, has called on the Lagos state government intervene and put an end to the menace caused by land grabbers across the community.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Epe, Muritala said that the chaos inflicted by land grabbers, popularly called “Ajagun gable”, is becoming unbearable and inhuman.

He narrated how land grabbers recently invaded the community, destroyed properties and chased away the original landowners.

“This is becoming intolerable and barbaric. The government should come to our aid and put a stop to this turmoil. My people don’t sleep with their two eyes closed anymore because the land grabbers operate both in the day and night.