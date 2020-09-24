Monarch craves support for government’s efforts to tackle terrorism, banditry

Share the news













The Sa-Peyi Garki, in Abuja, Dr Usman Ngakupi, has urged Nigerians to support government’s efforts to rid the nation of terrorists and bandits.

“We must support government’s efforts to tackle terrorism and banditry; the fight is a collective effort and every one must play a role,” Ngakupi said on Thursday when members of the Global Peace Foundation, an NGO, visited his palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was part of activities to commemorate the 2020 International Peace Day.

According to him, Nigerians cannot continue to fold their hands and watch as the country degenerates into anarchy with terrorists and bandits making life difficult.

He advised all tiers of government to use dialogue to manage conflicts, pointing out that progress would remain elusive if there was no adequate security.

“We must all work toward allowing peace to reign. If we do not allow peace to reign, the society will not forgive us.

“Peace allows positive things to happen; kidnappers and bandits deprive one of his or her peace of mind,” he pointed out.

He cautioned politicians, religious and community leaders to avoid actions or statements that could ignite crises, and identified poverty and loss of family values as factors promoting social vices.

The monarch advised privileged individuals to invest in the lives of vulnerable persons, urging rich Nigerians to invest in the county to provide jobs.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, Country Director, Global Peace Foundation, had earlier noted that everyone had a role to play in peace building, and stressed the need for leaders to carry out advocacy for peaceful coexistence.

He said the foundation was ready to put in place structures in the community with focal persons that would act as mediators when strife arises.

“We will continue to emphasise that all stakeholders – youths, women, religious and traditional groups – are part of the peace building processes.

“We must continue to give peace a chance; irrespective of the religious affiliation one belongs to, we are all one.”

Sheikh Abdulahi Maraya, the Northern Cordinator, Global Peace Foundation, in his remarks, stressed the role of religious organisations in promoting religious tolerance at all times.

Maraya said it was a matter for regret that food insecurity, especially the shortage in rice production, was largely caused by insecurity.

“Farmers are scared of going to the farms due to insecurity issues. We cannot continue like this,” he said.

The Global Peace Foundation convenes and implements development projects and conferences on grassroots peace building, education, entrepreneurship and youth leadership development. (NAN)

