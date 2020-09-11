Monarch collaborates with stakeholders to reduce climate change challenges

Share the news













The Oniru of Iruland in Lagos, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, says he will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the environment sector to reduce the burden of climate change in the community.

Lawal made the assertion at a tree planting and beach clean up programme organised by HRHAbisogunII Foundation (HAIIF), in collaboration with an NGO, Beach Samaritans, on Thursday in Lagos.

The programme was organised as part of the activities to celebrate Lawal’s Coronation that took place on Sept. 6.

“I believe we can do so much in the environment space to increase the lifespan of individuals in the community.

“If we can continue with this initiative, our target will be, first, planting two thousand trees yearly.

“The implementation committee will be set up, working with relevant stakeholders in the state Ministries of Agriculture and Environment and resident associations.

“I believe once we can get that done, a lot can be achieved in the tree planting and environment space,” he said.

The monarch said that an implementation committee would be set up to ensure that the beaches in Iruland are cleaned on a regular basis.

He said, “I am ready to work with relevant stakeholders to see if we can reduce the single use of plastic bags to protect the community.”

Also, a Professor of Chemistry, University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof. Babajide Alo, said that beyond the aesthetic impact of plastic pollution, marine litters bore economic implications to maritime activities, including fisheries and the aquaculture sector.

”We have data that shows between 61 per cent and 87 per cent of all marine litters are plastics.

“They wash on beaches and destroy the aesthetics of the beaches; we must halt the indiscriminate use and disposal of plastics.

“A regular beach clean up is, therefore, a very apt and necessary strategy to make us have healthy beaches,” Alo said.

In her remarks, the Founder, Beach Samaritans, an NGO, Ms Adesola Alamutu, said one of the aims of the beach clean up was to make people understand and appreciate the importance of cleanliness.

Alamutu said: “We also want to promote tourism and environment; it is a noble cause that we must all imbibe.

“We want the beaches to be cleaned and green. In that way, we can get tourists, both domestic and international, to come into Iruland and Lagos at large. (NAN)