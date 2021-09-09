MOMAN to assist FG for timely, effective implementation of PIA

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAN) says it will provide support for the Federal Government to ensure timely and effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act ( PIA).

Mr Olumide Adeosun, Chairman, MOMAN made the disclosure during an online interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had set up an implementation committee for the PIA which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 16 .

The new law provides opportunity for purposeful investment into the development of oil and gas resources by providing clear and simple fiscal terms that would guarantee reasonable investors margin.

Adeosun said: “As you know, we were actively involved in the final drafting of the PIA and we have been able to iron out some of the thorny issues which are mainly on the aspects of implementation.

“For these issues, we have written to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources providing some guidance and our views on how the implementation can be effected and particularly within the time frame of about six months.

“So , we will be providing support to the government to ensure effective implementation of the PIA.

“We believe that it is critical that there should be a robust participation from market players in the implementation.”

According to him, the PIA marks the beginning of a new era for the downstream sector.

He said that MOMAN must be at the forefront of unravelling the opportunities that come with operating in the free-market structures that have been created by the law.

“Making the transition to a fully competitive pricing oriented downstream sector will require the collective engagement and resolve of all stakeholders.

” I assure you that MOMAN will continue

to be at the forefront in bridging the government and private sector in ensuring that Nigeria has viable energy sector.

“We will continue sustained engagement and the creation of initiatives that

will make the implementation of this law a shared success for all concerned parties,” he said.

Adeosun noted that MOMAN was in full support of the government’s push to

increase nationwide usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

He, however, appealed to the government to reconsider the imposition of Value Added Tax on imported LPG due to the rising cost of cooking gas across the country. (NAN)

