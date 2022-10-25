MOMAN launches compendium on best practices

October 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



By Yunus Yusuf

The Major Oil  Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) on Tuesday launched a compendium of best practices guiding its operations.


The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, while launching the compendium in Lagos, said the initiative aimed at enhancing best practices in the downstream petroleum  sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the  compendium was launched at the ongoing Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Week Expo 2022.

He explained that  the compendium was a timely step toward the institutionalisation of a viable and sustainable petroleum downstream sector nationwide.

“It is also recommended for operational and safety of  personnel handling and transporting refined hydrocarbon products,” he said.

According to him, the compendium will among other things promote best practices in handling of  hydrocarbon depot, equipment , fuel transportation management, retail station construction and safety standards.

He said other imperative relevance of the compendium were retail safety operations, published with the intention of sharing industrial  best practices.

NAN also reports that the  compendium is translated and published in Hausa language for easy and wider comprehension.


The  event was attended by dignataries in the oil sector and the national  leader of MOMAN, Mr Olu Adeosun. (NAN) 