MOMAN hopeful PIB will lead to free market for industry players

June 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) on Tuesday said was optimistic that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would lead free market in the industry.

Mr Tunji Oyebanji, Chairman, MOMAN said the bill currently before the National Assembly was needed reposition the industry due the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyebanji spoke at the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The summit has at its theme: “From Crisis Opportunities: Approach to the Future of Hydrocarbons”.

He said the oil and gas industry in Nigeria was fraught with price regulations which made unattractive much needed .

Oyebanji said MOMAN was in support of the full deregulation of the industry and was optimistic that would be heralded passage of the PIB.

“There are a lot of opportunities that a truly open and free PIB if that is what be made available to us at the end of the day,”he said.

Oyebanji also reiterated that MOMAN was ready to support the Federal Government’s autogas scheme aimed at deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria.

He, however, noted that there have been little investment in that area, hence, the need collaboration between its members, government, Central Bank of Nigeria and banks. (NAN)

