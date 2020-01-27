Moles undermining government efforts on security in Niger – Sani-Bello

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday alleged that some moles in the state divulge government classified information on security issues to bandits resulting in attacks on some local government areas.

Bello made this known in Minna during a press conference on the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian Air Force to tackle suspected hideouts of bandits in the state.

Since 2016 six local government areas; Paikoro, Munya, Shiroro, Rafi, Rijau and Mariga have been under the siege of armed bandits and recently Mashegu made the list also.

He said that the Presidential order on the security issue was supposed to be confidential but some people leaked the information to the bandits ahead of the operation.

According to the Governor, “the bandits have informants everywhere; even in this room we are gathered.

“This is a fact that we must accept, although disturbing we must accept it.

“When the President gave such orders it was supposed to be confidential but some people have politicised it now to serve their political interest or indirectly informing the bandits of government plan.

“Therefore it will not be out of place to call for this press briefing to inform the public on the situation,” he said.

Bello alleged that the bandits operate with the assistance of some people within and outside government.

“Recently somebody exposed my report on how to use vigilante to assist the security agencies.

“I believe that the Department of State Services has commenced investigation on how to fish out the person,” he said.

Bello said that the state government had been providing logistics such as vehicles to support various operations by security agencies and the vigilante toward ending the menace of bandits in the state.

The governor noted that the security forces tackling the issue are short of personnel as they are overstretched.

He said that the state government would continue to support the security agencies and the vigilante in stamping out the criminals.

Bello appealed to newsmen and other members of the public to collaborate with the security agencies to enable them win the war against criminals in the state.

The governor also donated 120 motorcycles and 12 Toyota and Nissan pickups to the vigilante group in the affected areas so as to assist security agencies in tackling insecurity. (NAN)