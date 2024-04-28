Moles, betrayers destroying PDP – Sen. Suswam

Sen. Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Benue, has blamed the crises currently rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the activities of moles planted by the enemies of the party to destroy it.

“There are many moles and betrayers in the party, they’re planted to kill the party.

“What PDP wants now is proper leadership and once we have the right leaders, the party will rise again. God willing, PDP will bounce back,” Suswam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He recalled that the party was in power at the national level for 16 years, adding that it derailed when some people began to assume the place of untouchable ”lords”

“Such arrogance affected the psyche of the Nigerians and they resisted the arrogance, and started looking for alternatives.

”They were not happy and internal crises set in within the party and that is how PDP lost out,” he said.

Suswam, who is aspiring to be the National Chairman of the party, said that the PDP has a clear chance of reclaiming power.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been in power for about nine years now and Nigerians believe PDP did well in spite of its shortcomings.

“There are many people waiting for the PDP to organise itself.

“Power is waiting for PDP; people love PDP. We only need to think together, we have to reason together.”he said.

Suswam particularly lamented rate at which some high-profile members of the PDP like former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha, were leaving the party.

“It is regrettable that key members are leaving. Some have told me they are leaving because of lack of leadership within the party.

“You need a forward-looking leadership that can boost our confidence. Once we have that in place, those leaving us will come back.

“One major problem is that the major stakeholders of the party do not have confidence in the current leaders and so they are giving up.

“A lot of people want to stay, but they do not see much hope. Others want to join the PDP, but the crisis in the party is discouraging them and those that are leaving are doing so out of frustration, not that they do not like the party.

“We can resuscitate the party once there is confidence in the leaders. Once PDP can unite, we can win elections anytime in Nigeria and all we need to do is to put our house in order,” he said.

Suswam, who spent eight years in the House of Representatives and another eight as governor before moving to the senate, explained why he remain the best man to lead the PDP.

“I joined the party in 1998 and have remained there unlike some that keep jumping from one party to another.

“Those who are calling on me to take up the job say I am the ideal man because I am not controversial.

“I know the party in and out; I know the characters. I also believe that PDP needs somebody who can interact with all the major stakeholders.

“Getting them to discuss requires someone they can trust. I am close to key leaders like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, it won’t be difficult for me to bring them together to a roundtable.

“I have my plans on how to bring everyone on board. Once we can iron out the issues, PDP will be back on track,” he said.

He also spoke on how Nigeria had fared under democratic governance.

“I think it is commendable and a huge plus that we have even sustained democracy for this long.

“We have also recorded some improvements, but we should have done better.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo started very well, especially in the area of the economy and even politically, he did well.

“Obasanjo gave us a solid base, but mediocrity has taken over with religion and ethnicity becoming key factors in governance.

“But we have failed to enthrone democracy in the states as the ruling parties there take all the seats leaving nothing for the opposition.

“Many leaders have also placed self-interest far above the general interest which has made it impossible to serve the common people.

“For democracy to benefit Nigerians, leaders must place public interest above selfishness and greed,” Suswam said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai