Mokwa: NOA sensitises communities on early sign of flooding to curtail future occurrence

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), says it has begun sensitisation campaign to communities to prevent future occurrence and mitigate its impact on residents.

The Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this during a sympathy visit to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger.

“It is very important to prevent disasters when we listen and take precautions.

“We have mobilised our staff at the state and local government levels to work with other stakeholders.

“They are to ensure those who lost their lives are taken care of as well those who sustained injuries are also taken care of,” he said.

Issa-Onilu said that NOA was working with other agencies to fumigate affected areas and ensure safety in Mokwa town.

He said the agencies had also mobilised its people to conduct early warning system in flood prone areas.

According to him, NOA was working with local government authorities to sensitise communities on flood safety and prevention.

He said the agency would continue to educate people on flood dangers and ensure people take necessary precautions.

He said after the annual flood prediction by the NiMET, which identified 12 states as high-risk, the agency had embarked on early warnings working with local authorities. (NAN)